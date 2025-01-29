Gamblers ace routine training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Two U.S. Air Force F-16CM Fighting Falcons assigned to the 77th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron fly over the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 23, 2025. The aircraft conducted routine training and aerial refueling to increase combat proficiency and readiness to ensure the Indo-Pacific remains free and open. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Micaiah Anthony)