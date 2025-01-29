Two U.S. Air Force F-16CM Fighting Falcons assigned to the 77th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron fly over the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 23, 2025. The aircraft conducted routine training and aerial refueling to increase combat proficiency and readiness to ensure the Indo-Pacific remains free and open. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Micaiah Anthony)
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.31.2025 02:18
|Photo ID:
|8848748
|VIRIN:
|250123-F-DM566-1055
|Resolution:
|7668x5028
|Size:
|11.88 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Gamblers ace routine training [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Micaiah Anthony, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.