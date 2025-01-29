Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Gamblers ace routine training [Image 3 of 5]

    Gamblers ace routine training

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.23.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Micaiah Anthony 

    18th Wing

    A U.S. Air Force F-16CM Fighting Falcon assigned to the 77th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron conducts refueling operations with a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 909th Air Refueling Squadron over the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 23, 2025. The KC-135 can transfer up to 200,000 pounds of fuel, enabling receiving aircraft to fly longer distances, greatly extending operational range and airborne training time. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Micaiah Anthony)

    Date Taken: 01.23.2025
    Date Posted: 01.31.2025 02:18
    Photo ID: 8848750
    VIRIN: 250123-F-DM566-1102
    Resolution: 7345x4132
    Size: 11.69 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
    F-16
    Refueling
    Tanker
    KC-135
    Gamblers
    77 EFS

