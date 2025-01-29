Gamblers ace routine training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force F-16CM Fighting Falcon assigned to the 77th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron conducts refueling operations with a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 909th Air Refueling Squadron over the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 23, 2025. The KC-135 can transfer up to 200,000 pounds of fuel, enabling receiving aircraft to fly longer distances, greatly extending operational range and airborne training time. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Micaiah Anthony)