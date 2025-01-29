Gamblers ace routine training

Two U.S. Air Force F-16CM Fighting Falcons assigned to the 77th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron fly over the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 23, 2025. Designed as a multirole fighter, the F-16 can perform a wide range of missions including air superiority, ground attack, reconnaissance and electronic warfare. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Micaiah Anthony)
