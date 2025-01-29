U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Dave Jan Gabriel, left, 909th Air Refueling Squadron instructor boom operator, watches Airman 1st Class Kaden James, 909th ARS boom operator, refuel a U.S. Air Force F-16CM Fighting Falcon assigned to the 77th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron over the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 23, 2025. Using a specialized boom attached to the back of a KC-135 Stratotanker, boom operators can safely transfer up to 200,000 pounds of fuel to another aircraft while in flight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Micaiah Anthony)
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.31.2025 02:18
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
This work, Gamblers ace routine training [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Micaiah Anthony, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.