Gamblers ace routine training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Dave Jan Gabriel, left, 909th Air Refueling Squadron instructor boom operator, watches Airman 1st Class Kaden James, 909th ARS boom operator, refuel a U.S. Air Force F-16CM Fighting Falcon assigned to the 77th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron over the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 23, 2025. Using a specialized boom attached to the back of a KC-135 Stratotanker, boom operators can safely transfer up to 200,000 pounds of fuel to another aircraft while in flight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Micaiah Anthony)