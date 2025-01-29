Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AVFF Drill | USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) [Image 6 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    AVFF Drill | USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62)

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    01.29.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jesse Monford 

    USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62)

    From right, Damage Controlman 3rd Class Christi Routier and Damage Controlman 2nd Class JohnPaul Bungarner work together to extinguish a simulated fire during an aviation firefighting drill on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) in the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 29, 2025. Fitzgerald is underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jesse Monford)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.29.2025
    Date Posted: 01.31.2025 01:10
    Photo ID: 8848681
    VIRIN: 250129-N-GZ228-2018
    Resolution: 5493x3662
    Size: 1.45 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AVFF Drill | USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Jesse Monford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    VERTREP | USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62)
    VERTREP | USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62)
    VERTREP | USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62)
    AVFF Drill | USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62)
    VERTREP | USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62)
    AVFF Drill | USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62)

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Fitzgerald
    Training
    Third Fleet
    Integrated
    Prepared
    DDG62

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download