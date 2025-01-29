AVFF Drill | USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62)

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From left, Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Aaron Lanfranco and Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Cheryl Makosso work together to extinguish a simulated fire during an aviation firefighting drill on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) in the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 29, 2025. Fitzgerald is underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jesse Monford)