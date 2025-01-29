VERTREP | USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62)

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Seaman Rock Calixte leads a hose team away after a refueling on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62), in the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 29, 2025. Fitzgerald is underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jesse Monford)