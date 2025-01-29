VERTREP | USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62)

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From left, Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Abner Marin and Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Timothy Teah, watch for the safe-to-go signal after securing an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, assigned to the “Indians” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 6, onto the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62), in the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 29, 2025. Fitzgerald is underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jesse Monford)