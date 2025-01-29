Corporals Course class 1-25 attend Jungle Warfare Training | 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Madison Hart, the training non-commissioned officer in charge with III Marine Expeditionary Force Band, listens to instructors after completing the endurance course at Jungle Warfare Training Center, Camp Gonsalves, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 29, 2025. Corporals Course class 1-25 attended Jungle Warfare Training for three days, there they learned jungle survival skills, repelling, land navigation, and completed the endurance course. This class also provided the opportunity for Airmen and Japanese Ground Self Defense Force members to interact and learn from Marines during the course. Hart is a native of Georgia. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jesse Davis)