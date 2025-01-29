Corporals Course class 1-25 attend Jungle Warfare Training | 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines and Japanese Ground Self Defense Force members, with Corporals Course class 1-25, maneuver through an obstacle during the endurance course at the Jungle Warfare Training Center, Camp Gonsalves, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 29, 2025. Corporals Course class 1-25 attended Jungle Warfare Training for three days, there they learned jungle survival skills, repelling, land navigation, and completed the endurance course. This class also provided the opportunity for Airmen and JGSDF members to interact and learn from Marines during the course. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jesse Davis)