Corporals Course class 1-25 attend Jungle Warfare Training | 2025

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Nihko Kelly, a combat engineer with Marine Wing Support Squadron 172, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, surfaces from the water obstacle during the endurance course at Jungle Warfare Training Center, Camp Gonsalves, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 29, 2025. Corporals Course class 1-25 attended Jungle Warfare Training for three days, there they learned jungle survival skills, repelling, land navigation, and completed the endurance course. This class also provided the opportunity for Airmen and Japanese Ground Self Defense Force members to interact and learn from Marines during the course. Kelly is a native of Oklahoma. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jesse Davis)