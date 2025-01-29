Damage Control Drill Onboard USS Iwo Jima

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

ATLANTIC OCEAN (January 28, 2025) Chief Navy Counselor Liz Lockwood, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), helps Logistic Specialist Seaman Rileigh Arnold put on her self-contained breathing apparatus during a damage control drill on the ship's mess decks while underway in the Atlantic Ocean. Iwo Jima is conducting combat systems ship qualification trials that test its readiness at sea during its basic-phase certifications. Iwo Jima is the flagship of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group, a force uniquely positioned to deter aggression; project power through presence abroad; and execute contingency missions with its integrated Marine Corps team in support of U.S. strategic interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Nathan Huang)