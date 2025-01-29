Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Iwo Jima is conducting combat systems ship qualification trials that test its readiness at sea during its basic-phase certifications

    USS Iwo Jima is conducting combat systems ship qualification trials that test its readiness at sea during its basic-phase certifications

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2025

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Timothy Black 

    USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7)

    ATLANTIC OCEAN (January 29, 2025) Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Jacob Lambert (left) and Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Ryan Clark, both assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), secure a killer tomato. Iwo Jima is conducting combat systems ship qualification trials that test its readiness at sea during its basic-phase certifications. Iwo Jima is the flagship of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group, a force uniquely positioned to deter aggression; project power through presence abroad; and execute contingency missions with its integrated Marine Corps team in support of U.S. strategic interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Timothy M. Black)

    Date Taken: 01.29.2025
    Date Posted: 01.30.2025 21:46
    Photo ID: 8848548
    VIRIN: 250129-N-AV746-1189
    Resolution: 3712x5568
    Size: 1.79 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
    underway
    killer tomato
    USN
    uss iwo jima
    lhd7
    Aviation Ordnance

