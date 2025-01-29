USS Iwo Jima is conducting combat systems ship qualification trials that test its readiness at sea during its basic-phase certifications

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

ATLANTIC OCEAN (January 29, 2025) Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Jacob Lambert (left) and Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Ryan Clark, both assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), secure a killer tomato. Iwo Jima is conducting combat systems ship qualification trials that test its readiness at sea during its basic-phase certifications. Iwo Jima is the flagship of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group, a force uniquely positioned to deter aggression; project power through presence abroad; and execute contingency missions with its integrated Marine Corps team in support of U.S. strategic interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Timothy M. Black)