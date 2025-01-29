Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Crew Serve Weapons Shoot Onboard USS Iwo Jima [Image 4 of 10]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Crew Serve Weapons Shoot Onboard USS Iwo Jima

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Isaac Rodriguez 

    USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7)

    ATLANTIC OCEAN (January 28, 2025) Chief Master-at-Arms Brendan Washock (left) and Gunner's Mate 1st Class Paul Piscioneri (right), both assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) participate in an M2A1 .50 caliber machine gun live-fire exercise on the ship's troop walkways while underway in the Atlantic Ocean. Iwo Jima is conducting combat systems ship qualification trials that test its readiness at sea during its basic-phase certifications. Iwo Jima is the flagship of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group, a force uniquely positioned to deter aggression; project power through presence abroad; and execute contingency missions with its integrated Marine Corps team in support of U.S. strategic interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Isaac Rodriguez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.28.2025
    Date Posted: 01.30.2025 21:46
    Photo ID: 8848546
    VIRIN: 250128-N-OJ308-1076
    Resolution: 4374x2916
    Size: 1.16 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Crew Serve Weapons Shoot Onboard USS Iwo Jima [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Isaac Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Crew Serve Weapons Shoot Onboard USS Iwo Jima
    Crew Serve Weapons Shoot Onboard USS Iwo Jima
    Crew Serve Weapons Shoot Onboard USS Iwo Jima
    Crew Serve Weapons Shoot Onboard USS Iwo Jima
    USS Iwo Jima is conducting combat systems ship qualification trials that test its readiness at sea during its basic-phase certifications
    Sea and anchor onboard USS Iwo Jima
    Damage Control Drill Onboard USS Iwo Jima
    USS Iwo Jima is conducting combat systems ship qualification trials that test its readiness at sea during its basic-phase certifications
    Damage Control Drill Onboard USS Iwo Jima
    Damage Control Drill Onboard USS Iwo Jima

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    WARFIGHTERS
    GUNS UP
    LHD7
    WARFIGHTING READINESS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download