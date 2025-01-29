Crew Serve Weapons Shoot Onboard USS Iwo Jima

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

ATLANTIC OCEAN (January 28, 2025) Chief Master-at-Arms Brendan Washock (left) and Gunner's Mate 1st Class Paul Piscioneri (right), both assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) participate in an M2A1 .50 caliber machine gun live-fire exercise on the ship's troop walkways while underway in the Atlantic Ocean. Iwo Jima is conducting combat systems ship qualification trials that test its readiness at sea during its basic-phase certifications. Iwo Jima is the flagship of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group, a force uniquely positioned to deter aggression; project power through presence abroad; and execute contingency missions with its integrated Marine Corps team in support of U.S. strategic interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Isaac Rodriguez)