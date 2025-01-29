USS Iwo Jima is conducting combat systems ship qualification trials that test its readiness at sea during its basic-phase certifications

ATLANTIC OCEAN (January 29, 2025) Seaman Ceprean Martinez (top), and Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Juan Iriarte, both assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) stand aft lookout watch. Iwo Jima is conducting combat systems ship qualification trials that test its readiness at sea during its basic-phase certifications. Iwo Jima is the flagship of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group, a force uniquely positioned to deter aggression; project power through presence abroad; and execute contingency missions with its integrated Marine Corps team in support of U.S. strategic interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Timothy M. Black)
