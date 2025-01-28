Joint Base Langley-Eustis executes its first Combat Readiness Inspection

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Candelario Lopez, 1st Maintenance Squadron aerospace ground equipment craftsman, directs a forklift driver loading a bomb lift onto a pallet at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Jan. 25, 2025. Members of the squadron prepared cargo for air mobility ahead of a simulated deployment as part of the combat readiness inspection.