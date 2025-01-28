Members of the 1st Maintenance Squadron load equipment onto pallets during the [CRI], Jan. 25, 2025, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia. The 1st MXS palletized the cargo to ensure safe air mobility for a simulated deployment.
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.29.2025 16:46
|Photo ID:
|8846882
|VIRIN:
|250125-F-EL822-1002
|Resolution:
|4346x2892
|Size:
|1.12 MB
|Location:
|HAMPTON, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Joint Base Langley-Eustis execute its first Combat Readiness Inspection [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Cherish Chavez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.