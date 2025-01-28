A chain secures a piece of equipment to a pallet in preparation for a simulated deployment, Jan. 25, 2025, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia. Equipment was palletized for air mobility as part of a combat readiness inspection.
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.29.2025 16:46
|Photo ID:
|8846885
|VIRIN:
|250125-F-EL822-1031
|Resolution:
|5965x3969
|Size:
|1.85 MB
|Location:
|HAMPTON, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Joint Base Langley-Eustis executes its first Combat Readiness Inspection [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Cherish Chavez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.