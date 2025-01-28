U.S. Navy Capt. Samuel White, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam commander, briefs U.S. Air Force and U.S. Navy personnel on the importance of integrated operations on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Jan. 7th, 2024. This brief marked the start of Joint Base Mission Verification 25-01 training between the branches on the joint installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aden Brown)
|Date Taken:
|01.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2025 21:27
|Photo ID:
|8845950
|VIRIN:
|250107-F-HW521-1041
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|4.15 MB
|Location:
|JBPHH, HAWAII, US
Joint Base Mission Verification 25-01
