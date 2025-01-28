Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force personnel listen in on the intial Joint Base Mission Verification 25-01 brief on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Jan. 7th, 2024. JBMV 25-01 simulated real world challenges to enhance interoperability across the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aden Brown)