    Joint Base Mission Verification 25-01 [Image 1 of 3]

    Joint Base Mission Verification 25-01

    JBPHH, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Aden Brown 

    15th Wing

    U.S. Air Force personnel listen in on the intial Joint Base Mission Verification 25-01 brief on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Jan. 7th, 2024. JBMV 25-01 simulated real world challenges to enhance interoperability across the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aden Brown)

    Date Taken: 01.07.2025
    Date Posted: 01.28.2025 21:27
    Photo ID: 8845949
    VIRIN: 250107-F-HW521-1022
    Location: JBPHH, HAWAII, US
