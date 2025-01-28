JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii – U.S. Air Force and U.S. Navy entities conducted Joint Base Mission Verification 25-01 throughout Jan. 2025, simulating real world challenges to enhance interoperability across the installation.



The 15th Wing brought together Airmen and Sailors who specialize in law enforcement, infrastructure, supplies and maintenance to enhance its readiness role within its area of responsibility in a more hands-on collaborative approach.



“Mission verification enables tactical leaders and experts around the joint base to connect our day-to-day jobs to the bigger picture,” said Capt. Brianne Caldwell, 15th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron director of operations. “Through this event, we can build relationships now to solve challenges we may face in the future.”



For this iteration of JBMV, a large emphasis was placed on working together with mission partners such as Air Mobility Command, Naval Supply Systems Command, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, 154th Wing, 515th Air Mobility Operations Wing and the 624th Regional Support Group.



“This unique approach puts future requirements for the base side-by-side with the capabilities that currently exist… and enables everyone to see what gaps we have that need to be solved to increase lethality in the United States Indo-Pacific Command area of responsibility,” said Caldwell.



This training served as an opportunity to stress test the 15th Wing’s joint capabilities. The results will provide senior leaders with insights to address challenges, plan for future missions and prepare for larger exercises.



“We’re fortunate to have robust participation from our joint partners, bringing a wealth of expertise and perspectives to the table,” said Lt. Col. Eugene Fan, 15th Maintenance Squadron commander.



As participants fine-tuned their roles and aligned their practices with the strategic goals of the 15th Wing, the experience not only strengthened current operations but also laid the foundation for continued collaboration in the future.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.28.2025 Date Posted: 01.28.2025 21:28 Story ID: 489758 Location: JBPHH, HAWAII, US Web Views: 24 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Joint Base Mission Verification 25-01, by A1C Aden Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.