U.S. Air Force and U.S. Navy personnel listen to an introduction brief for Joint Base Mission Verification 25-01 on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Jan. 7, 2024. JBMV 25-01 brought together Airmen and Sailors who specialize in law enforcement, infrastructure, supplies and maintenance to enhance its readiness role within its area of responsibility in a more hands-on collaborative approach. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aden Brown)
Joint Base Mission Verification 25-01
