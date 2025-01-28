Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defend the base: 51st SFS, Army integrate during BH 25-2 [Image 8 of 10]

    Defend the base: 51st SFS, Army integrate during BH 25-2

    OSAN AB, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    01.27.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Clayton Lenhardt 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman Julia Hao-Kaawloa, 51st Security Forces Squadron, detains a simulated adversary during Beverly Herd 25-2 at Osan Air Base. Soldiers from the U.S. Army Correctional Facility-Korea, 94th Military Police Battalion participated in the exercise playing the role of adversarial forces providing a more realistic training environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Clayton Lenhardt)

    Date Taken: 01.27.2025
    Date Posted: 01.28.2025 15:37
    Location: OSAN AB, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    Readiness
    USFK
    Fight Tonight
    BH25
    Beverly Herd 25

