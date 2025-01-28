Defend the base: 51st SFS, Army integrate during BH 25-2

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman Julia Hao-Kaawloa, 51st Security Forces Squadron, detains a simulated adversary during Beverly Herd 25-2 at Osan Air Base. Soldiers from the U.S. Army Correctional Facility-Korea, 94th Military Police Battalion participated in the exercise playing the role of adversarial forces providing a more realistic training environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Clayton Lenhardt)