Defend the base: 51st SFS, Army integrate during BH 25-2

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 51st Security Forces Squadron patrol the installation during Beverly Herd 25-2 Jan. 27, 2025, at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea. Beverly Herd is an annual exercise that tests the 51st Fighter Wing’s ability to survive and operate in a contested environment in the Korean Theater while supporting Core Mission Essential Tasks. During the exercise, security forces Airmen are responsible for defending the base, allowing the wing to generate and execute combat forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Clayton Lenhardt)