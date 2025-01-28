Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Defend the base: 51st SFS, Army integrate during BH 25-2 [Image 6 of 10]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Defend the base: 51st SFS, Army integrate during BH 25-2

    OSAN AB, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    01.27.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Clayton Lenhardt 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Geoffrey Nesbit, 51st Security Forces Squadron flight chief, takes cover during a ground attack exercise scenario Jan. 27, 2025, at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea. Beverly Herd exercises test 51st Fighter Wing personnel’s ability on how to survive and operate in a contested environment in the Korean Theater while supporting Core Mission Essential Tasks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Clayton Lenhardt)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2025
    Date Posted: 01.28.2025 15:37
    Photo ID: 8845557
    VIRIN: 250127-F-BS505-1113
    Resolution: 5481x3647
    Size: 5.05 MB
    Location: OSAN AB, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Defend the base: 51st SFS, Army integrate during BH 25-2 [Image 10 of 10], by TSgt Clayton Lenhardt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Defend the base: 51st SFS, Army integrate during BH 25-2
    51st SFS, Army integrate during BH 25-2
    Defend the base: 51st SFS, Army integrate during BH 25-2
    Defend the base: 51st SFS, Army integrate during BH 25-2
    Defend the base: 51st SFS, Army integrate during BH 25-2
    Defend the base: 51st SFS, Army integrate during BH 25-2
    Defend the base: 51st SFS, Army integrate during BH 25-2
    Defend the base: 51st SFS, Army integrate during BH 25-2
    Defend the base: 51st SFS, Army integrate during BH 25-2
    Defend the base: 51st SFS, Army integrate during BH 25-2

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Readiness
    USFK
    Fight Tonight
    BH25
    Beverly Herd 25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download