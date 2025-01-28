Defend the base: 51st SFS, Army integrate during BH 25-2

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Geoffrey Nesbit, 51st Security Forces Squadron flight chief, takes cover during a ground attack exercise scenario Jan. 27, 2025, at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea. Beverly Herd exercises test 51st Fighter Wing personnel’s ability on how to survive and operate in a contested environment in the Korean Theater while supporting Core Mission Essential Tasks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Clayton Lenhardt)
|01.27.2025
|01.28.2025 15:37
|8845557
|250127-F-BS505-1113
|5481x3647
|5.05 MB
|OSAN AB, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|2
|0
