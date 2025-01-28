Defend the base: 51st SFS, Army integrate during BH 25-2

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Geoffrey Nesbit, 51st Security Forces Squadron flight chief, takes cover during a ground attack exercise scenario Jan. 27, 2025, at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea. Beverly Herd exercises test 51st Fighter Wing personnel’s ability on how to survive and operate in a contested environment in the Korean Theater while supporting Core Mission Essential Tasks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Clayton Lenhardt)