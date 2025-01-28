Defend the base: 51st SFS, Army integrate during BH 25-2

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Cristina Panama, 51st Security Forces Squadron wing inspection team member, observes security forces response procedures during a ground attack scenario as part of during Beverly Herd 25-2 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 27, 2025. Beverly Herd exercises test the 51st Fighter Wing’s ability to survive and operate in a contested environment in the Korean Theater while supporting Core Mission Essential Tasks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Clayton Lenhardt)
