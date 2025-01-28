Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defend the base: 51st SFS, Army integrate during BH 25-2 [Image 7 of 10]

    Defend the base: 51st SFS, Army integrate during BH 25-2

    OSAN AB, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    01.27.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Clayton Lenhardt 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Cristina Panama, 51st Security Forces Squadron wing inspection team member, observes security forces response procedures during a ground attack scenario as part of during Beverly Herd 25-2 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 27, 2025. Beverly Herd exercises test the 51st Fighter Wing’s ability to survive and operate in a contested environment in the Korean Theater while supporting Core Mission Essential Tasks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Clayton Lenhardt)

    Date Taken: 01.27.2025
    Date Posted: 01.28.2025 15:37
    VIRIN: 250127-F-BS505-1152
    Location: OSAN AB, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    Readiness
    USFK
    Fight Tonight
    BH25
    Beverly Herd 25

