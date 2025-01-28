Date Taken: 01.27.2025 Date Posted: 01.28.2025 14:11 Photo ID: 8845497 VIRIN: 250127-F-VY285-1027 Resolution: 7706x5504 Size: 23.31 MB Location: SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Wilford Hall Lab Sets the Gold Standard in Military Medicine [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Matthew John Braman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.