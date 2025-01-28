The clinical laboratory at Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center features advanced diagnostic instruments used for medical testing, Jan. 27, 2025. The lab plays a vital role in ensuring military readiness and community healthcare. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Matthew-John Braman)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2025 14:11
|Photo ID:
|8845497
|VIRIN:
|250127-F-VY285-1027
|Resolution:
|7706x5504
|Size:
|23.31 MB
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Wilford Hall Lab Sets the Gold Standard in Military Medicine [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Matthew John Braman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.