A medical laboratory technician at Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center prepares blood samples for diagnostic testing, Jan. 27, 2025. The lab processes thousands of samples monthly to support patient care for active-duty service members, retirees, and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Matthew-John Braman)
|01.27.2025
|01.28.2025 14:11
|8845495
|250127-F-VY285-1010
|6720x4800
|21.14 MB
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
|2
|0
This work, Wilford Hall Lab Sets the Gold Standard in Military Medicine [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Matthew John Braman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.