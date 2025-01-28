Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Wilford Hall Lab Sets the Gold Standard in Military Medicine [Image 1 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Wilford Hall Lab Sets the Gold Standard in Military Medicine

    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Matthew John Braman 

    59th Medical Wing

    A medical laboratory technician at Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center prepares blood samples for diagnostic testing, Jan. 27, 2025. The lab processes thousands of samples monthly to support patient care for active-duty service members, retirees, and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Matthew-John Braman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2025
    Date Posted: 01.28.2025 14:11
    Photo ID: 8845495
    VIRIN: 250127-F-VY285-1010
    Resolution: 6720x4800
    Size: 21.14 MB
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wilford Hall Lab Sets the Gold Standard in Military Medicine [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Matthew John Braman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Wilford Hall Lab Sets the Gold Standard in Military Medicine
    Wilford Hall Lab Sets the Gold Standard in Military Medicine
    Wilford Hall Lab Sets the Gold Standard in Military Medicine

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Laboratory
    Testing
    Excellence
    59MDW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download