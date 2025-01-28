Wilford Hall Lab Sets the Gold Standard in Military Medicine

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force laboratory technician performs maintenance on an automated analyzer at Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center, Jan. 27, 2025. The state-of-the-art equipment allows for rapid and accurate test results critical to patient care. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Matthew-John Braman)