Wilford Hall Lab Sets the Gold Standard in Military Medicine

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, Texas – Inside the Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center (WHASC), the largest Air Force clinical laboratory hums with activity, serving as the backbone of diagnostic support for the San Antonio Military Health System. Known for its precision, efficiency, and unparalleled expertise, this laboratory has become a vital part of ensuring mission readiness and health for military personnel and their families.



Mission-Driven Care

The lab's mission is simple yet powerful: "Developing Warrior Medics Through Patient Centered Care." This ethos is reflected in every facet of its operations, from processing routine health screens to providing life-saving diagnostic data for complex cases.



“Our team’s dedication to delivering accurate and timely results is what makes us exceptional,” said U.S. Air Force Master Sergeant Nathan Butcher, core laboratory section chief of the 59th Medical Training Squadron. “We know lives depend on what we do, and we take that responsibility very seriously.”



Exemplary Care, Global Response



WHASC's laboratory staff of 72 experts is spread across three locations within the San Antonio Military Health System: WHASC, Reid Clinic, and Gateway Bulverde Clinic. Together, they generate an astonishing 2.2 million tests annually, supporting 749,000 outpatient visits and 3,000 surgical procedures.



Additionally, the lab ensures the health and readiness of the installation’s Basic Military Training mission by processing 245,000 trainee samples annually. These health screens play a critical role in clearing service members for physical fitness activities.



Leaders in Quality and Innovation



The laboratory's unwavering commitment to quality is backed by its adherence to rigorous standards set by the College of American Pathologists (CAP) and the Association for the Advancement of Blood & Biotherapies (AABB). CAP accreditation, in particular, highlights the lab’s excellence in diagnostic testing, ensuring reliability for the military community it serves.



Beyond its accreditation, the WHASC lab serves as a reference facility for 138 Department of Defense medical treatment facilities, further cementing its status as a cornerstone of military medicine. Notably, it is the sole Air Force lab conducting allergy testing, underscoring its unique capabilities.



Strength in Teamwork and Technology



Behind the lab’s impressive numbers is a team of highly skilled professionals who blend advanced technology with a commitment to patient-centered care. These Warrior Medics exemplify the lab’s vision: "Exemplary Care, Global Response."



Every test processed at WHASC represents a life touched and a step closer to readiness for the nation’s military force. As the lab continues to innovate and adapt to the needs of its patients and providers, its reputation as a leader in military medicine grows stronger.



Commitment to Excellence



“Our work directly impacts operational readiness,” U.S. Air Force 1st Lieutenant Edwin Morales, 59th Medical Wing chief of laboratory operations emphasized. “Every test we run ensures our service members are medically cleared to serve their country.”



By maintaining the highest standards of care and embracing a culture of innovation, the WHASC laboratory proves itself not just as a support service but as an indispensable force multiplier in the mission to protect and serve.

