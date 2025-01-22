Refueling into the night

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force AC-130J Ghostrider prepares to be refueled over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 20, 2024. The AC-130J is modified with the Precision Strike Package, which includes enhanced sensors, communications equipment, and 30mm and 105mm cannons, enabling highly accurate strikes against ground targets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. William Rio Rosado)