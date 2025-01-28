Refueling into the night

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II flies over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 20, 2024. The A-10 is one of the many assets assigned to CENTCOM, conducting missions defending the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. William Rio Rosado)