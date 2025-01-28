Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Refueling into the night

    Refueling into the night

    UNDISCLOSED LOCATION, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. William Rosado 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    A U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II flies over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 20, 2024. The A-10 is one of the many assets assigned to CENTCOM, conducting missions defending the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. William Rio Rosado)

    Date Taken: 01.20.2025
    Date Posted: 01.28.2025 09:18
    Photo ID: 8844954
    VIRIN: 250120-F-HP405-1130
    Resolution: 4158x2766
    Size: 588.35 KB
    Location: UNDISCLOSED LOCATION, US
    KC-135 Stratotanker
    USCENTCOM
    A-10 Thunderbolt II
    AFCENT
    AC-130J Ghostrider

