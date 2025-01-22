Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Refueling into the night [Image 6 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Refueling into the night

    UNDISCLOSED LOCATION, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. William Rosado 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    A U.S. Air Force AC-130J Ghostrider prepares to be refueled over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 20, 2024. The AC-130J Ghostrider's primary missions are close air support, air interdiction and armed reconnaissance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. William Rio Rosado)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2025
    Date Posted: 01.28.2025 09:18
    Photo ID: 8844960
    VIRIN: 250120-F-HP405-1230
    Resolution: 4399x2927
    Size: 1.67 MB
    Location: UNDISCLOSED LOCATION, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Refueling into the night [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt William Rosado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Refueling into the night
    Refueling into the night
    Refueling into the night
    Refueling into the night
    Refueling into the night
    Refueling into the night
    Refueling into the night
    Refueling into the night

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    KC-135 Stratotanker
    USCENTCOM
    A-10 Thunderbolt II
    AFCENT
    AC-130J Ghostrider

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download