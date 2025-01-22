A U.S. Air Force AC-130J Ghostrider prepares to be refueled over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 20, 2024. The AC-130J Ghostrider's primary missions are close air support, air interdiction and armed reconnaissance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. William Rio Rosado)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2025 09:18
|Photo ID:
|8844960
|VIRIN:
|250120-F-HP405-1230
|Resolution:
|4399x2927
|Size:
|1.67 MB
|Location:
|UNDISCLOSED LOCATION, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Refueling into the night [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt William Rosado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.