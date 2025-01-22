Refueling into the night

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force AC-130J Ghostrider prepares to be refueled over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 20, 2024. The AC-130J Ghostrider's primary missions are close air support, air interdiction and armed reconnaissance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. William Rio Rosado)