Refueling into the night

A U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II is refueled over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 20, 2024. A-10s can loiter near battle areas for extended periods of time, land on rough terrain, and operate in low ceiling and visibility conditions, making it well suited for close air support missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. William Rio Rosado)