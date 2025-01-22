A U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II is refueled over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 20, 2024. A-10s can loiter near battle areas for extended periods of time, land on rough terrain, and operate in low ceiling and visibility conditions, making it well suited for close air support missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. William Rio Rosado)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2025 09:18
|Photo ID:
|8844955
|VIRIN:
|250120-F-HP405-1094
|Resolution:
|3857x2566
|Size:
|1.47 MB
|Location:
|UNDISCLOSED LOCATION, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Refueling into the night [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt William Rosado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.