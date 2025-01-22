A U.S. Marine conducts a tactical sprint while buddy rushing during exercise Korea Viper 25.2 at Camp Story, South Korea, Jan. 22, 2025. Korea Viper is a recurring exercise series that demonstrates the Republic of Korea and U.S. Marine Corps' ability to respond decisively in the region as a singular, unified force while strengthening relationships and trust between the two Allies. The Marine is forward deployed in the Indo-Pacific under 4th Marines, 3d Marine Division as part of the Unit Deployment Program. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Kendrick Jackson)
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2025 23:47
|Photo ID:
|8844587
|VIRIN:
|250122-M-KJ552-1260
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|4.76 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Marines Execute a Live-Fire Range during Korea Viper 25.2 [Image 16 of 16], by LCpl Kendrick Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.