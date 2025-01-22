Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Marines Execute a Live-Fire Range during Korea Viper 25.2 [Image 5 of 16]

    U.S. Marines Execute a Live-Fire Range during Korea Viper 25.2

    SOUTH KOREA

    01.23.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Kendrick Jackson 

    3d Marine Division     

    A U.S. Marine clears a trench of simulated targets during exercise Korea Viper 25.2 at Camp Story, South Korea, Jan. 22, 2025. Korea Viper is a recurring exercise series that demonstrates the Republic of Korea and U.S. Marine Corps' ability to respond decisively in the region as a singular, unified force while strengthening relationships and trust between the two Allies. The Marine is forward deployed in the Indo-Pacific under 4th Marines, 3d Marine Division as part of the Unit Deployment Program. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Kendrick Jackson)

    Date Taken: 01.23.2025
    Date Posted: 01.27.2025 23:48
    Photo ID: 8844585
    VIRIN: 250123-M-KJ552-1504
    Resolution: 4187x6277
    Size: 3.54 MB
    Location: KR
    This work, U.S. Marines Execute a Live-Fire Range during Korea Viper 25.2 [Image 16 of 16], by LCpl Kendrick Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    4th Marines
    USFK
    3d MARDIV
    MARFORK
    Korea Viper 25.2

