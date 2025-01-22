U.S. Marines Execute a Live-Fire Range during Korea Viper 25.2

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Isaiah Solorio fires his M4 carbine rifle during exercise Korea Viper 25.2 at Camp Story, South Korea, Jan. 23, 2025. Korea Viper is a recurring exercise series that demonstrates the Republic of Korea and U.S. Marine Corps' ability to respond decisively in the region as a singular, unified force while strengthening relationships and trust between the two Allies. Solorio, a native of California, is an administrative specialist currently forward deployed in the Indo-Pacific under 4th Marines, 3d Marine Division as part of the Unit Deployment Program. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Kendrick Jackson)