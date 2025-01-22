Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Marines Execute a Live-Fire Range during Korea Viper 25.2 [Image 4 of 16]

    U.S. Marines Execute a Live-Fire Range during Korea Viper 25.2

    SOUTH KOREA

    01.23.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Kendrick Jackson 

    3d Marine Division     

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Isaiah Solorio fires his M4 carbine rifle during exercise Korea Viper 25.2 at Camp Story, South Korea, Jan. 23, 2025. Korea Viper is a recurring exercise series that demonstrates the Republic of Korea and U.S. Marine Corps' ability to respond decisively in the region as a singular, unified force while strengthening relationships and trust between the two Allies. Solorio, a native of California, is an administrative specialist currently forward deployed in the Indo-Pacific under 4th Marines, 3d Marine Division as part of the Unit Deployment Program. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Kendrick Jackson)

    Date Taken: 01.23.2025
    Date Posted: 01.27.2025 23:48
    Photo ID: 8844584
    VIRIN: 250123-M-KJ552-1437
    Resolution: 7792x5197
    Size: 3.1 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    4th Marines
    USFK
    3d MARDIV
    MARFORK
    Korea Viper 25.2

