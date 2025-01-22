An Alaska Air National Guard HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopter sits on alert at the 210th Rescue Squadron Detachment 1 hangar, Eielson AFB, Alaska. The 210th Rescue Squadron maintains a 24/7 alert posture to provide search and rescue services across the state.
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2025 22:36
|Photo ID:
|8844578
|VIRIN:
|241213-F-GH714-1009
|Resolution:
|6000x3376
|Size:
|12.8 MB
|Location:
|EIELSON AFB, ALASKA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, An Alaska Air National Guard HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopter departs Eielson AFB, AK on a routine training flight. [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Joseph Moon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.