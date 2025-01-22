Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    An Alaska Air National Guard HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopter departs Eielson AFB, AK on a routine training flight. [Image 9 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    An Alaska Air National Guard HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopter departs Eielson AFB, AK on a routine training flight.

    EIELSON AFB, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Joseph Moon 

    176th Wing

    An Alaska Air National Guard HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopter sits on alert at the 210th Rescue Squadron Detachment 1 hangar, Eielson AFB, Alaska. The 210th Rescue Squadron maintains a 24/7 alert posture to provide search and rescue services across the state.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.12.2024
    Date Posted: 01.27.2025 22:36
    Photo ID: 8844578
    VIRIN: 241213-F-GH714-1009
    Resolution: 6000x3376
    Size: 12.8 MB
    Location: EIELSON AFB, ALASKA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, An Alaska Air National Guard HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopter departs Eielson AFB, AK on a routine training flight. [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Joseph Moon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

