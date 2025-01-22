Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    An Alaska Air National Guard HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopter departs Eielson AFB, AK on a routine training flight. [Image 5 of 9]

    An Alaska Air National Guard HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopter departs Eielson AFB, AK on a routine training flight.

    EIELSON AFB, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Joseph Moon 

    176th Wing

    Capt. Jerry Lin of the 210th Rescue Squadron prepares for departure conducting preflight checks on the aircraft. The HH-60 is the Defense Department's only dedicated rotary-wing combat search and rescue platform. (Alaska Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Joseph Moon)

    Date Taken: 12.12.2024
    Date Posted: 01.27.2025 22:36
    Photo ID: 8844556
    VIRIN: 241213-F-GH714-1005
    Resolution: 5841x3287
    Size: 10.69 MB
    Location: EIELSON AFB, ALASKA, US
