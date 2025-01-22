An Alaska Air National Guard HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopter departs Eielson AFB, AK on a routine training flight.

Capt. Jerry Lin of the 210th Rescue Squadron prepares for departure conducting preflight checks on the aircraft. The HH-60 is the Defense Department's only dedicated rotary-wing combat search and rescue platform. (Alaska Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Joseph Moon)
