Alaska Air National Guard Lt. Col. Greg Ulrich (center), 210th Rescue Squadron HH-60G Pave Hawk pilot, delivers a preflight briefing to Guardsmen of 210th Rescue Squadron Detachment 1, Dec. 12, 2024, at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska. Detachment 1 comprises a command element permanently stationed at Eielson AFB and 210th RQS Guard members rotating from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson to support operations. (Alaska Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Joseph Moon)
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2025 22:36
|Photo ID:
|8844577
|VIRIN:
|241213-F-GH714-1008
|Resolution:
|5937x3341
|Size:
|12.19 MB
|Location:
|EIELSON AFB, ALASKA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, An Alaska Air National Guard HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopter departs Eielson AFB, AK on a routine training flight. [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Joseph Moon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.