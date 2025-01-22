Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    An Alaska Air National Guard HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopter departs Eielson AFB, AK on a routine training flight. [Image 8 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    An Alaska Air National Guard HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopter departs Eielson AFB, AK on a routine training flight.

    EIELSON AFB, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Joseph Moon 

    176th Wing

    Alaska Air National Guard Lt. Col. Greg Ulrich (center), 210th Rescue Squadron HH-60G Pave Hawk pilot, delivers a preflight briefing to Guardsmen of 210th Rescue Squadron Detachment 1, Dec. 12, 2024, at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska. Detachment 1 comprises a command element permanently stationed at Eielson AFB and 210th RQS Guard members rotating from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson to support operations. (Alaska Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Joseph Moon)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.12.2024
    Date Posted: 01.27.2025 22:36
    Photo ID: 8844577
    VIRIN: 241213-F-GH714-1008
    Resolution: 5937x3341
    Size: 12.19 MB
    Location: EIELSON AFB, ALASKA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, An Alaska Air National Guard HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopter departs Eielson AFB, AK on a routine training flight. [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Joseph Moon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    An Alaska Air National Guard HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopter departs Eielson AFB, AK on a routine training flight.
    An Alaska Air National Guard HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopter departs Eielson AFB, AK on a routine training flight.
    An Alaska Air National Guard HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopter departs Eielson AFB, AK on a routine training flight.
    An Alaska Air National Guard HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopter departs Eielson AFB, AK on a routine training flight.
    An Alaska Air National Guard HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopter departs Eielson AFB, AK on a routine training flight.
    An Alaska Air National Guard HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopter departs Eielson AFB, AK on a routine training flight.
    An Alaska Air National Guard HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopter departs Eielson AFB, AK on a routine training flight.
    An Alaska Air National Guard HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopter departs Eielson AFB, AK on a routine training flight.
    An Alaska Air National Guard HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopter departs Eielson AFB, AK on a routine training flight.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Alaska
    HH-60G Pave Hawk
    176th Wing
    210th Rescue Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download