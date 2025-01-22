Date Taken: 12.12.2024 Date Posted: 01.27.2025 22:36 Photo ID: 8844557 VIRIN: 241213-F-GH714-1006 Resolution: 5098x2868 Size: 12.53 MB Location: EIELSON AFB, ALASKA, US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, An Alaska Air National Guard HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopter departs Eielson AFB, AK on a routine training flight. [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Joseph Moon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.