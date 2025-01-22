An F/A-18F Super Hornet from the “Mighty Shrikes” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 94 makes an arrested landing on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) in the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 27, 2025. Nimitz is underway in U.S. 3rd Fleet conducting routine training operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Hannah Kantner)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2025 22:34
|Photo ID:
|8844574
|VIRIN:
|250127-N-XK462-1027
|Resolution:
|3012x2005
|Size:
|1.74 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Hannah Kantner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.