    Nimitz Sailor Prepares A Survival Equipment Unit [Image 4 of 7]

    Nimitz Sailor Prepares A Survival Equipment Unit

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    01.27.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Caylen McCutcheon 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    Aviation Survival Equipmentman Airman Mya Principe, from Stockton, California, prepares a life preserver unit aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) in the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 27, 2025. Nimitz is underway in U.S. 3rd Fleet conducting routine training operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caylen McCutcheon)

