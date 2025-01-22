Nimitz Sailor Grinds Down Scrap Metal

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Hull Maintenance Technician Fireman Caden Lucek, from Cottage Grove, Oregon, grinds scrap metal aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) in the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 27, 2025. Nimitz is underway in U.S. 3rd Fleet conducting routine training operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caylen McCutcheon)