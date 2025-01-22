Leadership from Misawa Air Base visit Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Louis Kocina, a pilot with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 121, Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Air Wing, and a native of California, and leadership from Iwakuni City, Misawa Air Base and Misawa City pose for a group photo in front of a U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II aircraft with VMFA-121, MAG 12, 1st MAW, during a visit to Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Jan. 22, 2025. Leadership from Iwakuni City, Misawa Air Base and Misawa City visited MCAS Iwakuni to observe its relationship to the local community and improve mutual understanding. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. David Getz)