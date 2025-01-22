Leadership from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Iwakuni City, Misawa Air Base and Misawa City discuss the relationship between MCAS Iwakuni and the local community during a visit to MCAS Iwakuni, Jan. 22, 2025. Leadership from Iwakuni City, Misawa Air Base and Misawa City visited MCAS Iwakuni to observe its relationship to the local community and improve mutual understanding. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. David Getz)
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2025 20:08
|Photo ID:
|8844375
|VIRIN:
|250122-M-RY694-1019
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|5.18 MB
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Leadership from Misawa Air Base visit Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni [Image 10 of 10], by LCpl David Getz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.