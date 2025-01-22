Leadership from Misawa Air Base visit Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Leadership from Iwakuni City, Misawa Air Base and Misawa City inspect a U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II aircraft with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 121, Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Air Wing, during a visit to Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Jan. 22, 2025. Leadership from Iwakuni City, Misawa Air Base and Misawa City visited MCAS Iwakuni to observe its relationship to the local community and improve mutual understanding. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. David Getz)