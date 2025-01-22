Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Leadership from Misawa Air Base visit Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni [Image 5 of 10]

    Leadership from Misawa Air Base visit Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    01.22.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. David Getz 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Louis Kocina, a pilot with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 121, Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Air Wing, and a native of California, explains the capabilities of the F-35B Lightning II aircraft to Iwakuni City, Misawa Air Base and Misawa City leadership during a visit to Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Jan. 22, 2025. Leadership from Iwakuni City, Misawa Air Base and Misawa City visited MCAS Iwakuni to observe its relationship to the local community and improve mutual understanding. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. David Getz)

    Date Taken: 01.22.2025
    Date Posted: 01.27.2025 20:08
    Photo ID: 8844382
    VIRIN: 250122-M-RY694-1143
    Resolution: 4480x6720
    Size: 2.04 MB
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Leadership from Misawa Air Base visit Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni [Image 10 of 10], by LCpl David Getz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Leadership
    MCAS Iwakuni
    Unity
    Misawa
    Together
    Static Display

