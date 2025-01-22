Airman's Attic supports Airmen during the holiday season

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Volunteers organize donations and maintain the Airman’s Attic at Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico, Jan. 15, 2025. To sign up to volunteer at the Airman’s Attic, visit the Cannon AFB Airman’s Attic Facebook page or use the Airman’s Attic button on the Air Force Connect app. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Gottschling)