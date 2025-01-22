Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airman's Attic supports Airmen during the holiday season

    CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Gottschling 

    27th Special Operations Wing

    Volunteers organize donations and maintain the Airman’s Attic at Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico, Jan. 15, 2025. To sign up to volunteer at the Airman’s Attic, visit the Cannon AFB Airman’s Attic Facebook page or use the Airman’s Attic button on the Air Force Connect app. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Gottschling)

    Volunteer
    Resiliency
    Cannon AFB
    Airman's Attic

